Zacks: Analysts Expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.92 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) will announce sales of $3.92 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.83 billion and the highest is $4.10 billion. Infosys reported sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.47 billion to $16.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of INFY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.01. 3,970,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,006,784. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. Infosys has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $97.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 619.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,240,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076,715 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418,563 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Infosys by 2,132.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,734,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.