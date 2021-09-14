Zacks: Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Brokerages expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the highest is $4.32 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.35.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $842,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $496,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX stock traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $600.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,930. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $609.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $296.17 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

