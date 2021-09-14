Zacks: Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce sales of $4.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the highest is $4.32 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LRCX. Mizuho raised their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.35.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $842,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $496,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX stock traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $600.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,930. The company has a market cap of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $609.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $296.17 and a 12 month high of $673.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lam Research (LRCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.