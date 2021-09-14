Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $900,000.00

Equities analysts expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to announce sales of $900,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $300,000.00. Beyond Air posted sales of $350,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full year sales of $1.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.46 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XAIR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Air during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at $100,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Beyond Air by 13.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Beyond Air during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.68. 498,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,484. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 9.11.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

