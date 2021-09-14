Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.42 Million

Brokerages expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to report $93.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.00 million and the highest is $93.84 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $44.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $393.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $367.00 million to $444.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $500.76 million, with estimates ranging from $442.84 million to $555.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 20.45% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

In other news, COO Jeremy Welter acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi acquired 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $843,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 244,805 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. 8,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,745. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $303.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 2.94.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

