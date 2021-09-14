Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30).

A number of analysts have commented on CRKN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRKN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRKN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. 41,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,330. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.91. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $6.09.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

