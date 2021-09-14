Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Will Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the highest is $2.30. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $143.41 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $108.30 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $2,755,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.