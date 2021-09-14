Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.79 Billion

Brokerages predict that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will post sales of $19.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.23 billion and the lowest is $19.63 billion. The Procter & Gamble reported sales of $19.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $78.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 billion to $79.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $82.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.80 billion to $82.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

Shares of PG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.22. 219,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,961,797. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $352.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,951,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,669,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after buying an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

