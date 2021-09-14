Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Earnings of $6.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.04 and the highest is $7.03. Avis Budget Group reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 469.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.43 to $14.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $9.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $90.30 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $97.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.13.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.