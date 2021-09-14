Zacks: Brokerages Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $211,547,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.38 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.