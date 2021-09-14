Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Announce Earnings of $4.02 Per Share

Analysts predict that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) will report earnings of $4.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.44 and the lowest is $3.69. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $2.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $18.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.56 to $19.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $22.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.89 to $23.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $361,505,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 635.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after acquiring an additional 665,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after purchasing an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $4.69 on Thursday, reaching $356.83. 12,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $364.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $210.18 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

