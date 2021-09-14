Zacks: Brokerages Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to Post $0.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings. Employers reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Employers had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of Employers stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,949. Employers has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Employers by 1.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Employers by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Employers by 0.6% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 42,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Employers by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

