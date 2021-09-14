Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Myriad Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MYGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.82. 9,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,619. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.69. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at $705,897.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Langer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $1,042,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,563.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,960 shares of company stock valued at $14,858,683 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,603,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000,000 after buying an additional 373,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,950,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,716,000 after buying an additional 326,155 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,794,000 after buying an additional 453,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,051,000 after buying an additional 54,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.6% in the second quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,089,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,466,000 after buying an additional 370,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

