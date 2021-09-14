Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report $2.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 million to $2.90 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $8.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 million to $12.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $95.77 million, with estimates ranging from $7.45 million to $249.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAGE. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.35.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 23,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,413. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.98. 14,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.63.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

