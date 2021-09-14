Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.23 Million

Analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post $568.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $577.10 million and the lowest is $553.60 million. Saia posted sales of $481.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Saia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth $47,898,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Saia by 80.1% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,393,000 after acquiring an additional 187,714 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Saia by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Saia by 25.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after acquiring an additional 123,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $244.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Saia has a 52-week low of $117.07 and a 52-week high of $259.13.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

