Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Post $1.73 EPS

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will report $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. Tyson Foods reported earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $7.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

TSN opened at $76.43 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 67.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,417,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $67,923,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,259,000 after purchasing an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $57,127,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

