Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) to Sell

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

IPSC has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.37. 141,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,629. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $32.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.70.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Therapeutics news, Director Eli Casdin acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,020,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,839,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,447,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

