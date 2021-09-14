Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Graham (NYSE:GHM) to Sell

Graham (NYSE:GHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graham Corporation designs and builds vacuum and heat transfer equipment for process industries and energy markets worldwide. The Company’s products include steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps, surface condensers, Heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers. It markets to chemical, petrochemical, petroleum refining, and electric power generating industries, including cogeneration and geothermal plants. Graham Corporation is headquartered in Batavia, New York. “

Separately, Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on shares of Graham in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Graham stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.42. 34,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,048. The stock has a market cap of $132.78 million, a P/E ratio of 112.92, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Graham has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Graham had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graham will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at $4,388,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Graham by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Graham by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 84.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

