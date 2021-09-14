Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Hold

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.