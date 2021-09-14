Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nitto Denko Corporation is a provider of electrical insulating materials such as double-coated tapes, sealing materials, masking tapes, surface protection materials and non-skid tapes in diverse segments of industry. Its products are designed to assure safety in offices and buildings, precision machinery, machinery & equipment used in production process, and actual work sites. The Company’s technologies and products include reinforcing, vibration-damping and sealing materials. It supplies a whole variety of adhesive tapes in medical and athletic areas. Nitto Denko Group has an extensive lineup of electronics-related products such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards and semiconductor encapsulating resins which are applied to various devices including wide-screen LCD TVs, personal computers, cell phones, handheld game consoles, portable audio players, hard disk drives and so on. Nitto Denko Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get Nitto Denko alerts:

OTCMKTS NDEKY opened at $41.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.04. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.86%. Analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nitto Denko (NDEKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.