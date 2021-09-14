Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of BFC opened at $68.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.37. Bank First has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.12. Bank First had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $28.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Bank First by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 93,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank First by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

