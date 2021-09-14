Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.70. Tompkins Financial has a 12-month low of $54.32 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

In related news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,978.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,163.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 12.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

