Zacks Investment Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Best Buy (NYSE:BBY)

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a report released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBY. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised Best Buy to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $112.07 on Friday. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,572,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,878,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

