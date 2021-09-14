Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZLNDY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Zalando has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.