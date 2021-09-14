Zeepin Achieves Market Cap of $436,045.15 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $436,045.15 and $4,177.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00079018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00120299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00170310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,093.88 or 0.99386128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.26 or 0.07174129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.05 or 0.00910004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

