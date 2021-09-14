ZENZO Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $534.00 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $534.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00053412 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00109284 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.93 or 0.00617087 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00018545 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00043093 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.