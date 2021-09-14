Zerogoki USD Trading 32.2% Higher This Week (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Zerogoki USD has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00001992 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $74,509.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zerogoki USD Profile

ZUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,564,578 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

