Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Raised by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 60.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total value of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS opened at $205.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.83. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

