Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $391.74.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $7.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.32. 301,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,439. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $350.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total value of $29,755,465.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,540 shares of company stock worth $103,423,668 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

