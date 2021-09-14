ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 14,054 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $907,747.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 605,513 shares in the company, valued at $39,110,084.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total value of $99,805.28.

On Thursday, August 12th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 14,024 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $871,731.84.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,273 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $191,928.72.

On Thursday, July 8th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,836 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $711,447.12.

ZI opened at $64.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $67.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.83, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,175,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,329,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

