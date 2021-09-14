Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Piper Sandler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $267.84 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zscaler by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,700,000 after buying an additional 39,382 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $864,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Zscaler by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Zscaler by 338.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

