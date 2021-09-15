$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Celsius’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Celsius also reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celsius.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

CELH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Celsius stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.71. 20,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,933. Celsius has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $93.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.71 and a beta of 2.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsius (CELH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.