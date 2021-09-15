-$0.40 EPS Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($1.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.85) to ($5.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Truist Securities raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.03.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.35.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,064 shares of company stock worth $26,096,233. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.