$0.40 EPS Expected for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. Proto Labs posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 5.61%.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRLB traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,135. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $67.19 and a 12-month high of $286.57.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

