$1.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to report earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.67. Burlington Stores reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 351.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.47 to $11.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

BURL traded down $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,723. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $189.99 and a twelve month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

