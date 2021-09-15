10,591 Shares in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,591 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Umpqua in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after acquiring an additional 105,685 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 87,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UMPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

