10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has $180.00 price objective on the stock.

TXG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $194.89.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $155.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.80. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $115.39 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.27.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total value of $2,826,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 270 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $43,699.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,336 shares in the company, valued at $7,013,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,515 shares of company stock valued at $22,634,631. 11.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

