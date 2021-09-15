11,432 Shares in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GBT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,802 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after acquiring an additional 801,568 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after acquiring an additional 508,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 376,019 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Shares of GBT opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.00. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $64.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

