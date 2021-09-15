$118.52 Million in Sales Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report sales of $118.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.36 million. Freshpet reported sales of $84.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $445.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.91 million to $446.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $591.70 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $634.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $337,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,452 shares of company stock worth $3,348,540 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.05. The company had a trading volume of 278,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,501. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -326.31 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.38.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.