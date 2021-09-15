$13.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report sales of $13.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.34 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $50.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.43 billion to $50.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.03 billion to $57.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.99.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.43. 1,649,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,071. Accenture has a 12-month low of $210.42 and a 12-month high of $345.52. The firm has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total value of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.