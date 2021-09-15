$140.52 Million in Sales Expected for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will announce sales of $140.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.10 million and the highest is $142.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year sales of $764.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $756.50 million to $770.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $958.70 million, with estimates ranging from $949.50 million to $965.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 million. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COOK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Traeger stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,463. Traeger has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $32.59.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

