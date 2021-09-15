$15.90 Million in Sales Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to post sales of $15.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $12.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $60.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $67.40 million, with estimates ranging from $66.80 million to $68.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

In other news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $118,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,030 shares of company stock valued at $776,607 over the last three months. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,804. One Stop Systems has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $98.73 million, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.