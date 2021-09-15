$150.47 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will announce sales of $150.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.32 million and the highest is $150.68 million. Stratasys posted sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $589.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $585.69 million to $594.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $633.66 million, with estimates ranging from $609.51 million to $656.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of SSYS opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $56.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stratasys by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

