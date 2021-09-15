1,540 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Herc during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $81,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Herc by 19.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $113,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI stock opened at $123.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average is $110.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $135.63.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HRI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.