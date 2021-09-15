$163.80 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will report $163.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.59 million and the lowest is $158.00 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $103.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $618.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $623.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $697.63 million, with estimates ranging from $647.26 million to $748.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.