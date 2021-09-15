$164.34 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report $164.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.56 million. Shift Technologies posted sales of $59.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 174.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $588.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.19 million to $601.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $885.00 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Shift Technologies.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SFT. Truist began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,512,000 after buying an additional 615,557 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Shift Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shift Technologies by 17.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 366,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,764. The company has a market cap of $663.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.74. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $13.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

