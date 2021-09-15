16,558 Shares in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 1st quarter worth about $1,584,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 194,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 1,578.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,995,000 after buying an additional 919,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after buying an additional 382,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

VVNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

