1,706 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Prologis by 37.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

