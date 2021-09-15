$18.89 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to post $18.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.82 billion to $20.71 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $14.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $67.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.75 billion to $69.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $84.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $88.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,897,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,545,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $335.10 billion, a PE ratio of 299.02, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.34. The Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

