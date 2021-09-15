1,804 Shares in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 183.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter.

PFFD opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

