21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 3.7%

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.36 and last traded at $19.36. 468 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,107,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNET shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 0.20.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

